Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 30,631 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Progress Software stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

