Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$51,000.00 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00.

SEI opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.58 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

