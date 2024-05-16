Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$51,000.00 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00.
Sintana Energy Price Performance
SEI opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.58 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
