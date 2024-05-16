Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Major Shareholder Sells $184,690,000.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SKWD stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 208.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $957,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.