Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 564 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 564 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $22,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $154,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $39.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

