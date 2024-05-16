Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 564 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 564 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $22,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $154,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $39.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
