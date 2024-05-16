Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $2,003,360.95 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94.

On Thursday, April 18th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54.

On Thursday, March 21st, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after buying an additional 502,304 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.