Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $259,673.58 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00.

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,289.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,100.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.