Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Sells $113,846.40 in Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 407,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

