Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Sells $113,846.40 in Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 407,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
