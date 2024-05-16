Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $147,228.66 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yehuda Ari Buchalter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 1 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in VeriSign by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

