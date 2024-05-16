Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE WPM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.07. 635,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,151. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$78.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

