Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 1,657 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $325.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 328.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

