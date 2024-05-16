Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 22,198 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 247,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insmed by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 690.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.