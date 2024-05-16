Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 22,198 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Insmed Price Performance
Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 247,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.