Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein Sells 11,088 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Insmed Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 268,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,788. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.