Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein Sells 11,088 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insmed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 268,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,788. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.