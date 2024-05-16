Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 7,857 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insmed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 289,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,032. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insmed by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

