Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Insmed Stock Up 0.7 %

Insmed stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 1,025,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Insmed has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

