Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insmed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 425,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,173. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

