InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

