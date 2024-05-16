Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.73. 10,191,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,962,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

