International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

IBM traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. International Business Machines has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

