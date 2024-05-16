International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 17,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,618. The company has a market capitalization of $679.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.20. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

