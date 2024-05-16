International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 585,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,153. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

