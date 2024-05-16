International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
International Stem Cell Price Performance
Shares of ISCO stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
About International Stem Cell
