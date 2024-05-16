International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Price Performance

Shares of ISCO stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

About International Stem Cell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.