Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The company has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

