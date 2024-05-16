Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The company has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
