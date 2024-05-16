Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IQI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,105,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 323,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 102,399 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

