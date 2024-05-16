Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE IQI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.75.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.