Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.59

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

