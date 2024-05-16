Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.04

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 587688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,328,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

