Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 43350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
