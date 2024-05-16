Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 43350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 36,340 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

