Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.96

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 104777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

