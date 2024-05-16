Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.63. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.