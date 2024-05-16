Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 40,472 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,641% compared to the typical volume of 2,325 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock worth $26,015,139. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,111,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the first quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,311. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.