Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.46. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

