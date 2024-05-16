Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.46. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
