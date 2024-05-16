Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,106,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,188,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.65 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

