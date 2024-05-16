Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,186,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,335 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $39.21.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

