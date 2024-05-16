IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX makes up about 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

