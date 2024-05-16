IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
