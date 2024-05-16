IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

IRIX stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

