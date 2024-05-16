Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,421,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,864. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

