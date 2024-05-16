iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 245,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 137,423 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.12.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.