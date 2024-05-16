iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 79,496 shares.The stock last traded at $77.10 and had previously closed at $77.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.