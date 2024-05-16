iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.27

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.27 and last traded at $112.23, with a volume of 203118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

