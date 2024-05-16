iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.22

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 368512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

