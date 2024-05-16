iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 129249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

