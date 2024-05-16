iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $345.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

