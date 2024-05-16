iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.54

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 9138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

