Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,409,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 68,551,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.2 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,558. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

