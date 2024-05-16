IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. Purchases 38,021 Shares

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 38,021 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $116,344.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,895,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,199.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 1,427 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $4,281.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 20,059 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,569.33.

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $171,242.44.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 28,258 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,079.84.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

