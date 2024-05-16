J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 262 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 236 ($2.96) to GBX 262 ($3.29) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 285.67 ($3.59).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21,666.67%.
In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($626,443.41). Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
