Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

