Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

JACK stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,956. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

