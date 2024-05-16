Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 529,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,693. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

