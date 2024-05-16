Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 899,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

