Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

